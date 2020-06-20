Matt Riddle Ruins AJ Styles' Coronation Before Defeating Him In A Singles Match

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, former WWE NXT Star Matt Riddle made his official main roster debut and picked Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles as his first opponent. Matt Riddle interrupted AJ Styles' title presentation and challenged him for a match. 'The Phenomenal One' tried hard to take down 'The Original Bro', but Matt Riddle kept fighting back and ended up winning the whole thing.

Matt Riddle celebrated his win with Daniel Bryan, teasing that he could team up with 'The Planet's Champion' in the future. After WWE SmackDown went off-air, reports went viral claiming that Matt Riddle could continue his feud with AJ Styles and the two could face off for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Extreme Rules or WWE SummerSlam. There is also some speculation that Matt Riddle could start a feud with King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others before going after AJ Styles.

WWE SmackDown results: Matt Riddle makes his official main roster debut

Renee Young opened the show introducing the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One slammed the WWE SmackDown superstars that surrounded the ring and promised that they would never get close to his IC title. AJ Styles then turned to Daniel Bryan and ordered him to give him his new championship. The Planet's Champion congratulated Styles and put the title around his waist. Daniel Bryan then challenged AJ Styles to fight a newcomer who was scheduled to appear in the ring. As The Phenomenal One attempted to talk his way out of the match, Matt Riddle’s music hit and The Original Bro marked his arrival.

WWE SmackDown results: Matt Riddle defeats Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles

Matt Riddle challenged AJ Styles for a title match, but The Phenomenal One refused to put the title on the line. Matt Riddle reluctantly accepted the terms and the two fought in a singles non-title match. As soon as the bell rang, Matt Riddle took the fight to the IC champion and took him down. At one point, Riddle and King Corbin got into an argument, and AJ Styles took advantage.

AJ Styles hit Riddle with various moves, but The Original Bro fought back and locked him in the Bromission. AJ Styles, however, turned his submission hold into the Calf Crusher. Daniel Bryan coached Riddle after he got to the ropes, causing an argument between The Planet's Champion and The Phenomenal One at ringside. Matt Riddle took advantage of the distraction and hit AJ Styles with The BroDerek to pick up the win.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com