Alexa Bliss And Other WWE Divas Stun Fans With Their Latest No Makeup Look Photos

Competition is fierce in the WWE Universe. To be a WWE Diva, women wrestlers need to have the moves, the attitude and the looks. To help them bring their WWE characters to life, the wrestlers need appropriate attire and makeup. But do you know what your favourite wrestlers look like behind all that face paint? Here, we give you a glimpse.

Carmella

The princess of Staten Island doesn’t look much different without her makeup. In fact, she looks better without all the gloss. An advocate of minimal makeup, she also experiments with her hair. She is known to change her hair colour frequently, to freshen up her look. In recent times, she has been in the news for her relationship with Corey Graves.

Carmella with makeup

Carmella without makeup

Becky Lynch

She is 'The Man' of the female division and possibly the biggest attraction. She is known for her fiery temper and her grunge makeup look reflects that. But without her makeup, the fierce warrior looks like the girl next door. She is currently engaged to RAW’s messiah Seth Rollins. The couple is at the top of their game.

Becky Lynch without makeup

Becky Lynch with makeup

Sasha Banks

'The Boss' is a force to reckon with in the ring. But, the diva also brings a lot of glamour and style into the WWE. She is primarily known for her colourful hair. She has sported purple hair in the past, but has coloured it blue for the moment. However, Banks is more than just glamour. She is also the pioneer of growth and development in the women’s division.

Sasha Banks with makeup

Sasha Banks without makeup

Charlotte Flair

The Queen had the weight of legacy on her shoulder the moment she started her career in the WWE. But Ric Flair’s daughter showed that she is more than just legacy. Charlotte Flair, along with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch revolutionized the women’s division – where models, rather than wrestlers, used to get prominence. And she did it in style. She sports the usual face paint but is known for her in-ring attire that matches her father Ric Flair's.

Charlotte Flair with makeup

Charlotte Flair without makeup

Alexa Bliss with no make up almost looks the same

Alexa Bliss’ style quotient is theme-based. She has worn looks that are inspired by Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear and Frozen. Given that she is one of the best in the ring, it doesn’t matter what she wears. It’s just a bonus that she looks incredible without makeup too.

Alexa Bliss with makeup

Alexa Bliss no makeup

Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Divas' official Twitter handle

