WWE Starrcade Results, Highlights As Alexa Bliss Returns And Rusev Violates The Law

WWE Starrcade 2019, an hour-long event, may have been underwhelming compared to other events by the network. However, the show had its moments when it featured a four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship and the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss. Here is a lowdown on what happened. The show opened with Kevin Owens-Ric Flair segment. Flair was featured as the KO guest. The OC interrupted it to trade insults but had to get into the ring when the Street Profits showed up to take them on in the first match of the event. Motez Ford pinned Karl Anderson after a frog splash.

WWE Starrcade results: Flair in the event

WWE Starrcade results: Kabuki Warriors win

In another match, the Kabuki Warriors defeated Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair, Bayley-Sasha Banks to retain their Women’s Tag Team Championship. Nikki Cross tapped out to Asuka. The main event was announced to be the last man standing match between Bobby Lashley and Rusev. However, in a promo by Lana, it was revealed that due to a restraining order, Rusev could not participate in the match. Lashley won on a technicality. However, Kevin Owens stepped in to make fun of the situation and ended up in a match with Lashley himself.

WWE Starrcade results: Rusev violates the law

Figures this bum could only get me when my back is turned...🙄 #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/cp8dmKaOao — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 2, 2019

WWE Starrcade results: Best matches were not televised

Some of the best matches were not televised. These matches included those of Seth Rollins and Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the Fiend and AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Seth Rollins defeated Rowan by pinfall. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles; The Fiend defeated Braun Strowman in a steel cage match. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated the Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship while Aleister Black defeated Andrade, and Roman reigns defeated King Corbin.

