Asuka Returns To Help Io Shirai Defeat Sasha Banks At WWE NXT Great American Bash

On this week’s WWE RAW, Sasha Banks attacked WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka after the two signed their title match contract, but on WWE NXT Great American Bash Asuka took her revenge by helping Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks. Asuka blinded Sasha Banks by spitting the ‘the green mist’ on her eyes, which gave the NXT Women’s champion a chance to deliver the Shirai moonsault to win the non-title match. Asuka is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on July 20, 2020.

According to various reports, at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Asuka will defeat Sasha Banks as WWE allegedly has some huge plans for Asuka for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV. It is rumoured that Asuka could start a major feud with an A-list WWE RAW or a WWE SmackDown star. Io Shirai, on the other hand, will start a feud with Tegan Nox, after ‘The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard’ defeated Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination to become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks entered the ring in a car, wearing a customised Great American Bash gear. Io Shirai, on the other hand, walked out with her typical attire and entrance, unfazed by the spectacle. The bell rang and the two women went back and forth before The Legit Boss took down the champion with some impressive moves. Io Shirai tried to fight back, but Sasha Banks kept the pressure on. Sasha Banks even dodged the champion’s best offence and powerbombed her into the plexiglass.

In the later part of the match, Io Shirai fought back and even trapped Banks in the crossface, but Sasha Banks’s partner Bayley threw her WWE Tag Team Championship in the ring to distract the referee. As the referee was giving the belt back to the bell keeper, Bayley entered the ring and hit The Joshi Judas with a forearm. As it looked like Io Shirai is going to lose, the WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka appeared from under the ring and caught The Boss with green mist. Shirai took advantage of the situation and delivered a Shirai moonsault for the win.

Image Source: WWE.com

