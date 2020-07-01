WWE NXT The Great American Bash Live Streaming Details, Preview And Predicted Results

WWE will be bringing back “The Great American Bash” on WWE NXT for two weeks (July 1 and 8, 2020). On this week’s special WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode, fans will see NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defend her title against former champion Sasha Banks. According to reports, Io Shirai will defeat Sasha Banks as WWE has some huge plans for Io Shirai in the future. The night will also see some incredible matches like Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong, Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai, and Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah & Robert Stone. A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross and others could also appear on the upcoming WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai to defend her title against Sasha Banks

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Dexter Lumis to face Roderick Strong in NXT’s first-ever Strap Match

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Karrion Kross could confront WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Tommaso Ciampa could appear

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Rhea Ripley to face Aliyah and Robert Stone in a Handicap Match

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: The Undisputed Era could make an appearance

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Drew Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma feud to continue

WWE NXT The Great American Bash match card: Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai to meet in Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title

WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming: WWE NXT The Great American Bash live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, The Great American Bash live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 2, at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL.



This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it’ll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/j0jw6PS0d4 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 27, 2020

WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

