WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Io Shirai Defects Sasha Banks; Tegan Nox Wins

On this week’s special WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode, fans saw NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks with the help of WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tegan Nox also made an appearance as she defeated Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Title. Apart from these headliners, the special episode also featured some incredible matches like Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah & Robert Stone, Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong, and Timothy Thatcher vs Oney Lorcan.

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Title

A few minutes into the match, Mia Yim eliminated Candice LeRae with the Protect Yo Neck. However, Dakota Kai saw an opening and eliminated Mia Yim with the O'Connor Roll. With only Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai left in the match, Tegan Nox punished Kai and took her revenge. ‘The Captain of Team Kick’ tried to fight back, but Tegan Nox hit her with the Shiniest Wizard to win the match and become the No. 1 contender for Io Shirai’s NXT Women's Title.

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeats Sasha Banks in a non-title match

Io Shirai took the fight to Sasha Banks as soon as the bell rang, but was not able to keep up with The Legit Boss, who used every move in her arsenal to take the champion down. Sasha Banks caught Io Shirai mid-air and powerbombed her into the plexiglass. The champion soon recovered trapped Banks in a crossface, but Banks' partner Bayley threw her WWE Tag Team Championship in the ring to distract the referee. This allowed Bayley to hit The Joshi Judas with a forearm. As Io Shirai was on the verge of defeat, Asuka appeared and caught Sasha Banks with green mist. Io Shirai took advantage of the situation and delivered a moonsault for the win.

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Image Source: WWE.com

