Bayley And Sasha Banks Once Again Become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

On the main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to once again become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two became champions for the first time in February 2019 when they defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a tag team Elimination Chamber match. This week’s match was entertaining and also hyped up the internal rivalry going on between the two champions.

There was speculation earlier that Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross would win back their championship after Bayley and Sasha Banks start their own feud. There have now been reports that Bayley and Sasha Banks could start their feud in August, leading to a championship match at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020.

WWE SmackDown results: Bayley & Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to become new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

As soon as the bell rang, Sasha Banks distracted Nikki Cross to allow Bayley to take control of the match. The challengers kept the pressure on Cross, cutting her off in the corner from making a tag to Alexa Bliss on the apron. Cross somehow managed to give a tag to Bliss who entered the ring by looking at Bayley and saying, "You belong to me." Alexa Bliss cleared the house with her incredible moves but was knocked out by the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-Belly from the second rope and Sasha Banks hit Bliss with a running knee. However, 'The Goddess' kicked out and scored her own near fall with a Code Red on Banks while Cross hit a tornado DDT on Banks on the outside. Sasha Banks then hit Cross with a Backstabber and tried to finish the match with the Banks Statement, but Bayley tried to steal the glory with a blind tag.

Bayley tried to pin Cross, but Cross performed a rollup. Sasha Banks then came in to help Bayley and managed to score a crucifix pin on Cross. The two became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as the commentator wondered how long their partnership will last.

