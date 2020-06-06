Jeff Hardy To Face Sheamus In The Upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 PPV

Last week, Jeff Hardy was detained for committing a hit-and-run and injuring Elias in the process. Following the incident, he was removed from the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. However, 'The Charismatic Enigma' returned during the main event to attack Sheamus and stop him from going to the finals of the tournament. This week, Jeff Hardy kicked off WWE SmackDown and shared his side of the story with the WWE Universe.

WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy calls out Sheamus; Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus announced

After Jeff Hardy appeared in the ring, WWE commentators revealed that Elias had suffered a torn pectoral muscle and broken ribs in the accident. Jeff Hardy picked up the mic and said last week was "something awful" because lives were in danger and the show was thrown into chaos. He said last week, when he pulled up to the WWE Performance Center parking lot, he was immediately knocked out. When he woke up, he smelled alcohol and felt the handcuffs being put on his wrists.

Jeff Hardy revealed that he was sure that he didn’t injure Elias and commit the crime. He said the police were about to take him to the station when an ‘eyewitnesses told them the man who fled the scene of the car crash had red hair and a red beard’. Jeff Hardy called out Sheamus and said he would not let 'The Celtic Warrior' get away with what he did. Sheamus walked in and called Jeff Hardy a "junkie". Sheamus said that all Hardy is doing is blaming other people for his own problems.

"Don't worry about the embarrassment and disappointment your wife and daughters will feel. They're used to it." - @WWESheamus to @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0bqNcjQ2PI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020

WWE SmackDown results: Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy fixed for WWE Backlash 2020

After Sheamus said Hardy's family is used to disappointments, a brawl between the two broke out. Jeff Hardy tried to punch Sheamus, but 'The Celtic Warrior' dodged and hit him with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus then picked up Hardy and smashed him into the plexiglass surrounding the ring and entrance ramp. After the segment, WWE announced that the two superstars will face each other at WWE Backlash 2020 in a singles match. WWE Backlash 2020 scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

