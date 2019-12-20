Bayley Credits Real Life Frustrations For Her Surprise Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is recently having a heel turn. It has provided fresh air to her character. Also, she has teamed up with her best friend Sasha Banks on SmackDown and found success.

Also Read | WWE NXT: Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley And Other WWE Superstars Congratulate Rhea Ripley

Thanks for stepping up @DanaBrookeWWE. Let’s do it again.



BUT in the meantime....

NOBODY IS ON OUR PAYGRADE@SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/MlsjdnQpiV — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 14, 2019

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Opens Floor, Bayley Attacks Shayna Baszler And Other Results

Recently, while talking to New York Post, Bayley spoke about her recent heel turn storyline on WWE. Bayley stated that she should be able to do everything and test what works for her. She suggested that taking different challenges lets her know that. Bayley stated that she can’t get stale and bored and do the same thing over and over.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Bayley Draws The Ire Of Fans After Accusing Them Of Disrespecting Her

Last week wasn’t about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE , it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ? #wwe https://t.co/WRBt012DzH — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Bayley Fires Back At Triple H Through Twitter After NXT Appearance

WWE career has been a struggle- Bayley

Bayley said that in order to excel in this business, she will have to constantly evolve. Talking about the recent heel turn, she stated that it is her real frustration. Bayley stated that she has been wrestling for over 10 years and has been with WWE for seven years. According to her, not all of it has been colourful or castle-like and fun.

Also Read | WWE: Natalya Talks About Getting Text From Sasha, Bayley And Becky

Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2019

Also Read | WWE NXT: Watch Bayley Take Her Revenge As She Attacks Shayna Baszler With A Chair

Bayley stated that it has been a struggle in WWE and it is difficult to stay on top for a span of time. She suggested that it is pretty easy to find frustration with this struggle.

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch