WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Opens Floor, Bayley Attacks Shayna Baszler And Other Results

The battle of brand supremacy is taking a step ahead every week in WWE, while rosters are being invaded in a familiar way. It is pretty clear that NXT is also in the mix along with RAW and SmackDown and they are leaving no stones unturned for that. This week’s Friday Night SmackDown brought us closer to the Survivor Series as invasions and supreme-matchups thrilled the WWE fans. Take a look at the happenings of WWE SmackDown in their latest episode.

Also Read- WWE: Seth Rollins Continues His Fight With CM Punk, Challenges Him At WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown: What happened?

Roman Reigns opens the door

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks, the leading persons of the blue brand, had a conversation with their roster and decided to “open the door” for NXT and RAW invasion. The Big Dog is one of those men who fear nobody and he felt that the SmackDown roster should defend their home from the front.

King Corbin, Robert Roode &Dolph Ziggler defeated Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G (via pinfall)

Robert Roode shoved off Mustafa Ali from the top-rope and King Corbin wasted no time by planting a Depp Six over Ali. After a hard-fought battle, Team Reigns accepted the defeat but what happened afterwards left everyone shocked.

Team RAW led by Seth Rollins entered the arena and started brawling with Roman Reigns while Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg brought in the NXT roster. It became total chaos as three brands started brawling against each other on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Also Read- WWE: Triple H, Shawn Michaels Ask King Corbin To Join The DX Generation

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

Daniel Bryan wanted Bray Wyatt to appear and answer him before fighting at Survivor Series but to everyone’s surprise, The Miz arrived and faced Daniel Bryan. However, the match ended disruptively as the lights went out and Bray Wyatt launched another attack on Daniel Bryan with his Mandible Claw.

WWE SmackDown: Other Results

Rhea Ripley (NXT) defeated Sasha Banks (SmackDown) and Charlotte Flair (RAW)

The Undisputed Era (NXT) defeated The New Day and Heavy Machinery (SmackDown)

Bayley attacks Shayna Baszler

Also Read- WWE SmackDown: NXT And RAW Invade SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series; Watch Video

Also Read- WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan To Confront Bray Wyatt, Team NXT May Be Announced