WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch

WWE News

WWE news: Scott Fishman talked about Alexa praising Charlotte Flair to which she responded writing that she wants Alexa Bliss as her Tag-team partner.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss praised Charlotte Flair on the recent episode of WWE Backstage. She stated that Charlotte Flair helped her back when she started her career in WWE. Scott Fishman, who is a Pro Wrestling contributor, came up with the same thing Twitter. Charlotte Flair excitingly responded to that, writing that she wants Alexa Bliss to be her tag-team partner.

WWE: Charlotte Flair not happy with Becky

Charlotte Flair’s current tag-team partner is Becky Lynch and this tag-team recently lost The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Title match at WWE TLC 2019. After winning the game, both Becky Lynch and Charlotte praised the efforts of The Kabuki warrior member, Kairi Sane.

Both Charlotte and Alexa Bliss have already been successful in the women’s division after they entered the main roster of WWE years ago. During Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania 30, Charlotte, Alexa and Sasha Banks featured in WWE. The Queen is now known to be one of the greatest Women’s Champions of all time. She has won the Women’s title ten times in WWE. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has been a WWE Women’s Champion five times.

Earlier, with a tweet, Charlotte Flair stated that she is not happy with her current storyline on WWE and she doesn't want to be a part of her present Women's tag-team.

Published:
