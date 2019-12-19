The Debate
WWE NXT: Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley And Other WWE Superstars Congratulate Rhea Ripley

WWE News

After Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and become the new WWE NXT Women's Champion, WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley for the win.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley proved her worth at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and WWE Survivor Series. And when NXT manager William Regal announced the match between then NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, fans knew that the Aussie wrestler is going to win. Though many fans expected Rhea Ripley to win, they were treated to one of the best matches WWE NXT has produced in years.

After Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and became the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley. WWE Superstars like Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley, Asuka, Stephanie McMahon and others took to Twitter and praised the new champion for displaying some incredible skills. While many told Ripley to enjoy the moment, some superstars like Bayley hoped to face the Aussie in the coming future.

Here's how WWE superstars reacted: 

