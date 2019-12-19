WWE NXT: Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley And Other WWE Superstars Congratulate Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley proved her worth at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and WWE Survivor Series. And when NXT manager William Regal announced the match between then NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, fans knew that the Aussie wrestler is going to win. Though many fans expected Rhea Ripley to win, they were treated to one of the best matches WWE NXT has produced in years.

After Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and became the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE superstars took to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley. WWE Superstars like Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley, Asuka, Stephanie McMahon and others took to Twitter and praised the new champion for displaying some incredible skills. While many told Ripley to enjoy the moment, some superstars like Bayley hoped to face the Aussie in the coming future.

Here's how WWE superstars reacted:

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2019

And the sheep go wild.



Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE.

See you soon https://t.co/qBXi08sVXK — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2019

Congrats @RheaRipley_WWE👏 I’m excited to watch you do your thing as champ. And @QoSBaszler has been very solid and consistent at @WWENXT— Respect to both women🙏 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2019

👏 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 19, 2019

Congrats to this badass girl !! @RheaRipley_WWE !! Love seeing you succeed in this year ... sky’s the limit- 💙💙 @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/du8mAQhSL1 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019

