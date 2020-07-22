Big Show Reveals The Biggest Difference Between John Cena And Randy Orton

The Big Show recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated where he opened up on multiple topics, including WWE superstar Randy Orton. Big Show faced Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match on WWE RAW where The Viper came out on top. Despite feuding with Randy Orton in the WWE ring, The Giant had a lot of praise for The Apex Predator. The Future Hall of Famer stated that Randy Orton is the perfect combination of looks, size and in-ring talent. He further added that he knew Orton would do great things in WWE when he first saw him wrestle.

Big Show stated that Randy Orton is completely different from other superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and others. When asked what’s the main difference between John Cena and Randy Orton, The Giant said that John Cena was like “Captain America” who wanted to work hard and lead the locker room, but Randy Orton doesn’t want that. Big Show claimed that Randy Orton doesn’t want to be a leader like John Cena; he just wants to deliver an incredible in-ring performance.

“I’ve always said that Randy is not John Cena. I used to call Cena ‘Captain America.’ He wanted to work hard and be the leader. Randy always wanted to be the best in the ring, but he didn’t want to be a leader. So that’s the biggest difference I’ve seen.”

Big Show makes it clear he doesn’t want to be a backstage producer

For the past few months, rumours have been going wild that Big Show could soon retire and become a producer for WWE. While talking to Newsweek, Big Show addressed those rumours and confirmed that he doesn’t want to be a backstage producer. Big Show said that a producer’s job is really hard and he doesn’t want that ‘headache’. “Being a backstage producer, I may as well put my head under a car and back over it. I wouldn’t want the headache that our backstage producers go through. I’m in a unique position that I don’t have to work five nights a week like when I was full time,” Big Show added.

Image Source: WWE.com