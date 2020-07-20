John Cena Shares Aishwarya's Picture After Hospitalisation With Aaradhya Due To COVID-19

On Sunday, WWE legend John Cena shared a stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his Instagram handle. Earlier, the former WWE Champion had shared a photo of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan after the father-and-son duo tested positive for coronavirus. John Cena shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture after the actress was shifted to Nanavati Hospital along with her daughter after being home quarantined post their COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

John Cena praised by fans

As always, John Cena didn’t add any caption with Aishwarya's picture, but his gesture was hailed by many. The post currently has over 600,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments. Many praised John Cena for showing his support while praying for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s health. "Cena is more Indian than the actual Indians lol," commented a fan. “Peace, mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah the Bachchan family,” wrote another. “Love you, Cena,” a third added.

On July 11, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. A day later it was confirmed that Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also affected by the virus. Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were earlier asked to stay quarantined at home, they were also shifted to Nanavati Hospital a couple of days later. As per latest reports, all four members of the Bachchan family are responding well to treatment.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source was quoted saying to PTI.

John Cena's history of interaction with Bollywood celebrities

John Cena has often shared posts featuring Indian celebrities. Last month, he shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput to pay tribute to the late actor. In May, he had also shared a post featuring late actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. John Cena has voiced his admiration for Indian cinema in numerous interviews and also said that he loves to interact with celebrities on Instagram.

