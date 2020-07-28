AEW’s Big Swole Recalls Making Brock Lesnar Laugh & Getting Pranked By Seth Rollins In WWE

Big Swole – real name Aerial Hull – took the wrestling industry by storm after making her impressive AEW debut and starting a feud with Britt Baker. The wife of WWE superstar Cedric Alexander, Big Swole previously worked for WWE. During her WWE career, Big Swole fought superstar Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and also participated in the legendary Mae Young Classic tournament.

Recently, while talking to Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Big Swole talked about her WWE career and remembered a hilarious backstage incident she had with WWE icon Brock Lesnar. Big Swole (Aerial Monroe in WWE) revealed that she was “clowning around” with some of her WWE colleagues one day when Brock Lesnar walked past them. After seeing Brock Lesnar, everyone stopped talking and started acting differently.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return cancelled, Beast not returning ‘anytime soon’

However, Swole felt Brock Lesnar was just like any other person and he'd probably find all the unwanted backstage attention quite annoying. This is when she went up to Lesnar and jokingly said that she could “whoop his a**.” Brock Lesnar found Big Swole’s comment funny and laughed. The two talked for a couple of minutes before The Beast walked away.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE believed Lashley could become the next Lesnar, says Ross

Big Swole got pranked by Seth Rollins

During the podcast, Big Swole also talked about Seth Rollins and remembered the time she got pranked by the former WWE Champion. Big Swole said that when she was about to make her in-ring debut, Seth Rollins came up to her and said that she will not be able to see the audience, but they will be able to see her. Seth Rollins told Big Swole that the officials have made some changes with the ring lightings because of which it would be dark out there. However, when Big Swole went to the ring, she realised that Seth Rollins was lying to her.

“He was lying out his a** — when I went out there you could see everybody. I was like ‘alright, okay,’ Okay Seth — Okay Lopez, okay I’m putting cases on all y’all when I get back in this Gorilla!”

Also Read l WWE News: Big Show credits Brock Lesnar with resurgence in his WWE career

Also Read l Jim Ross reveals why he kept Vince in the dark & why Brock Lesnar could have signed sooner

Image Source: WWE.com