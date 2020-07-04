Big Show Credits Brock Lesnar With Resurgence In His WWE Career

Former WWE Champion Big Show recently spoke to TalkSport and opened up about his early WWE career. Big Show said that when he joined the company 1999, he noticed WWE was completely different from his previous workplace, WCW. He recalled that when he began wrestling with the WWE superstars, he noticed that he was lacking in a lot of areas. “It had a lot of holes in it. Whereas I was getting help before to fill in, I wasn’t getting any help when I moved to WWE because I was taking a spot that somebody else wanted,” said Big Show.

Big Show revealed that because he was making mistakes, WWE decided to send him to OVW where he met several future WWE stars such as Randy Orton, John Cena and Dave Bautista. He also met future WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at OVW and the two instantly hit it off. Big Show said Brock Lesnar was “the top guy” in OVW which is why he was called to the main roster. Big Show, on the other hand, stayed in OVW and trained with the rest.

Brock Lesnar was an instant hit on the main roster and within few months of his debut, Brock Lesnar became the King of the Ring and went on to defeat The Rock at SummerSlam to become the youngest WWE Champion. When Big Show returned to the main roster, he feuded with mid-card superstars while Brock Lesnar was ruling the locker room. Big Show said that one day, the wrestler who was supposed to face Brock Lesnar at the main event didn’t arrive because of some reason and WWE officials started frantically searching for a replacement.

Big Show claims he owes career to Brock Lesnar

When a WWE official asked Brock Lesnar who he would want as his next opponent, Brock Lesner picked Big Show. According to Big Show, Brock Lesnar slammed the WWE officials for not noticing Big Show’s abilities and pointed out them that The Giant could be a good rival for him. Big Show recalled that he and Brock Lesnar went on to main-event many WWE shows and live events. Big Show then admitted that Brock Lesnar is one of the superstars who helped his career's resurgence.

