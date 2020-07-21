Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam Return Cancelled, Beast Not Returning ‘anytime Soon’

It was earlier rumoured that Brock Lesnar would make his WWE return at the Extreme Rules PPV and start a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam. However, all these rumours turned to dust when Brock Lesnar didn’t show up at Extreme Rules. Moreover, after this week’s WWE RAW, it is evident that Lesnar will not be feuding with Drew McIntyre anytime soon as the promotion has decided to continue the Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud which could end at WWE SummerSlam.

After Extreme Rules, wrestling expert Dave Meltzer made it clear that Brock Lesnar will not be at WWE SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer also claimed that Brock Lesnar’s current hiatus is expected to be a lengthy one. “Brock Lesnar is indeed not scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2020. They note that the entire purpose of putting Drew McIntyre over so strongly in the WrestleMania 36 match against Brock was because ‘The Beast Incarnate’ isn't returning to the company anytime soon,” revealed Meltzer.

Who could Brock Lesnar face once he’s back in WWE?

According to various reports, Brock Lesnar could go after Bobby Lashley as the promotion has been giving a huge bump to the former champion over the past few months. WWE fans have been asking WWE to schedule Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley for years, but the promotion is yet to set a match between the two. In 2018, WWE fans came close to seeing the two behemoths collide, but WWE included Roman Reigns in the feud and Brock Lesnar ended up fighting Reigns at WWE SummerSlam that year.

However, the WWE Universe has still not given up hope and are excepting to see Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley soon. Recently, Bobby Lashley himself stated that “now is a really good time” for WWE to book Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley. While speaking on the Table Talk podcast, Bobby Lashley claimed that he’s ready to face Brock Lesnar, but revealed that he’s yet to speak to WWE CEO Vince McMahon about the much-awaited match. “Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I think my character is starting to develop a little more into being who I am,” said Bobby Lashley.

Image Source: WWE.com