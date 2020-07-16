WWE Believed Bobby Lashley Could Become The Next Brock Lesnar, Says Jim Ross

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Beast Incarnate is a serial WWE Champion as well as Universal Champion. He is also the man who took down wrestling behemoths like The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H and other with ease. Though many WWE superstars have been hailed as the next Brock Lesnar over the years, no one has ever come close to doing things The Beast has done in WWE. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that Bobby Lashley was one of the superstars WWE thought would be the next Brock Lesnar. However, Jim Ross said that Vince McMahon was never as enamoured by Lashley as he was with Lesnar.

''Vince [McMahon] did not meet Bobby like in the grandiose way that he met Brock Lesnar,” Jim Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast. JR earlier told ESPN that when Vince McMahon saw Brock Lesnar for the first time, he got a ‘man crush’. Ross claimed that Vince McMahon was so impressed with Brock Lesnar’s physical appearance that he called him a 'Viking'.

“When Vince saw him (Brock Lesnar) he had the damnedest man crush in like 10 seconds on earth. He said, ‘damn. He looks like a Viking,’” said Jim Ross.

Jim Ross reveals why people compare Bobby Lashley with Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross said that people compare Bobby Lashley with Brock Lesnar because the two have a lot in common. Both of them are powerhouses, both have an amateur wrestling background and both had an incredible MMA career. However, both superstars are different individuals with different personalities. “It’s a different deal, apples and oranges here” Jim Ross added.

Here's why Vince McMahon fell in love with Brock Lesnar

In another interview, Jim Ross remembered the first meeting Vince McMahon had with Brock Lesnar. At the meeting, Brock Lesnar said a line which made the WWE CEO fall in love with 'The Beast'. According to Jim Ross, when Vince McMahon asked what he wants to be, the future Hall of Famer replied saying that he wants to be an entertainer. Vince McMahon loved the line because WWE is primarily an entertainment business and then a wrestling business.

“I remember Brock saying something like ‘I want to be an entertainer,’ and Vince fell in love with him right there.”

