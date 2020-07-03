Bobby Lashley States 'now Is A Really Good Time' For Him To Go Up Against Brock Lesnar

Being a former UFC heavyweight champion has brought a lot of attention for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate faced UFC greats like Frank Mir, Cain Velasquez and others in the octagon during his MMA stint. The only other wrestler in WWE with similar credentials as Lesnar is Bobby Lashley. Just like his WWE colleague, The All-Mighty has also proved himself in the world of MMA. Although he never worked in UFC, Lashley fought in various MMA promotions including the likes of Bellator. Throughout his MMA career, Bobby Lashley won 15 fights and faced a mere two defeats.

Despite having impressive records, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have never faced each other in the WWE ring. Fans have been asking WWE to schedule Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley for years, but the promotion is yet to set a match between the two. In 2018, WWE fans came close to seeing the two behemoths collide, but WWE included Roman Reigns in the feud and Brock Lesnar ended up fighting Reigns at WWE SummerSlam that year.

However, fans still haven’t given up hope and after watching the push Bobby Lashley has been getting over the past few weeks. There have been rumours that WWE has some huge plans for The All-Mighty. Earlier, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that Brock Lesnar is set to return soon and will start a feud with a major WWE RAW superstar. Currently, nearly all the major WWE RAW superstars are occupied in various storylines, except for Bobby Lashley. Lashley's last feud was against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre which ended at WWE Backlash.

Bobby Lashley says he’s ready for Brock Lesnar

While speaking on the Table Talk podcast, Bobby Lashley stated that “now is a really good time” for WWE to book Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley. Though he hasn’t talked to Vince McMahon about setting up the match, he revealed that he’s ready for Brock Lesnar. “Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I think my character is starting to develop a little more into being who I am,” said Bobby Lashley.

Image Source: WWE.com

