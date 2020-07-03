WWE Slammed For Allowing Asuka To Spit Green Mist Into Banks' Face Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On the WWE NXT Great American Bash episode, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka returned to help Io Shirai in defeating Sasha Banks. Asuka blinded Sasha Banks by spitting ‘green mist’ in her face, which gave the NXT Women’s champion a chance to deliver the Shirai Moonsault to win the non-title match. Though the segment gave a major boost to the ongoing Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud, it was criticised by a lot of fans. After the WWE NXT Great American Bash episode went off-air, fans took to Twitter and hit out at WWE for allowing Asuka to spit green mist into Banks' face despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the company.

Asuka green mist: Asuka and WWE criticised by fans

In the past few weeks, several WWE officials including ring announcer Renee Young and host Kayla Braxton tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, after hearing about the COVID-19 cases in the company, a number of WWE superstars including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn went on a long break. While slamming WWE, fans criticised Vince McMahon and his team for not taking coronavirus seriously and treating it like the normal flu.

"People tested positive for COVID and you’re going to have Asuka spit on Sasha," tweeted a fan. "It’s corona season why Asuka did this to Sasha," another said. "(Sasha) better save this as evidence. She got spit on with some damn green mist. Mind you this company just recently had a damn COVID outbreak," the third added.

Asuka green mist: How the Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud began

On the June 23 episode of WWE RAW, SmackDown stars Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The IIconics and retained their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship. After the match, Sasha Banks delivered a promo where she admitted that she’s jealous of Bayley’s two titles (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship and WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship). She then expressed a desire for a title match and called out Asuka. She challenged Asuka for a title match, which The Empress of Tomorrow duly accepted. Sasha Banks and Bayley went on to punish the champion to end the night.

The next week, Asuka and Sasha Banks signed their title match contract. After the segment, the Tag-Team Champions once again punished the WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Asuka took her revenge by appearing on NXT's Great American Bash and helping Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks. The two are scheduled to face each other at Extreme Rules 2020 which will take place on July 20.

