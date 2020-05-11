Braun Strowman Defeats Bray Wyatt To Retain His WWE Universal Championship At MITB 2020

Last week, Bray Wyatt offered Braun Strowman a chance to rejoin the Wyatt family and become the Black Sheep again. However, the champion declined the offer and vowed to defeat Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank 2020. At MITB, Braun Strowman fulfilled his promise and defeated Bray Wyatt by using the same Black Sheep mask to his advantage.

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt entered the ring as himself instead of 'The Fiend'. He wore a red sweater & slacks and had a huge smile on his face as he complimented the announcers on his way to the ring. Fans claimed that Bray Wyatt entered as himself because he believed Braun Strowman would come back to his family. Some even said that WWE is saving The Fiend for the future PPV match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. There has also been speculation that WWE wants to display Braun Strowman as a powerful WWE Universal Champion and if they would have included The Fiend in the MITB match, Strowman could have lost.

Bray Wyatt wrestling as himself is being chalked down as the reason Strowman brutalised him early. However, Wyatt was not a weak opponent as he laughed and threw the champion into the ringside announce table. Huskus the Pig Boy cheered Wyatt from ringside as the champion executed a Sister Abigail. However, Braun Strowman kicked out and conjured another Sister Abigail attempt with a chokeslam.

Looks like @WWEBrayWyatt had a friend unexpectedly show up at ringside! 🐷@BraunStrowman looks to overcome the mind games and retain the #UniversalChampionship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/1lm73wvhcY — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

Braun Strowman then pulled out the Black Sheep mask from under the ring and wore it. "Do you understand what this means? I promise you. I promise, this time everything will be perfect," said a happy Bray Wyatt. The two hugged while all the Firefly Fun House puppets celebrated from ringside. However, Braun Strowman took his mask off and pushed Wyatt away, revealing that it was a ploy. Braun Strowman threw the mask and delivered a running powerslam to win the match and retain his WWE Universal Championship title.

He had to go to a 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 different place to do it, but @BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/PJnqkvuub1 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

