Bray Wyatt And Braun Strowman Come Face To Face Ahead Of Money In The Bank 2020

In the last WWE SmackDown episode before the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman came face to face in the ring. The WWE Universal Champion entered the ring first and claimed that Bray Wyatt was scared of him when they used to work together in the Wyatt family. Braun Strowman then called out Bray Wyatt and the former Universal Champion walked to the ring with open arms.

Braun Strowman then said that Bray Wyatt doesn't know him or how he thinks and works. As Braun Strowman was about to say something else, Bray Wyatt interrupted and said their journey together was just the beginning. Bray Wyatt then held out a black sheep mask and asked Strowman to ‘come back home, come back in the Wyatt Family’. In reply, Braun Strowman said that he is home and would successfully defend his title at Money in the Bank 2020.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 matches: Preview

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will take place at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on May 10, 2020. Apart from the WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, the night will also feature a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins. Money in the Bank 2020 will also feature two traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches (Men’s and Women’s MITB ladder match). Fans will see two more championship matches as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is scheduled to face Tamina and The New Day will defend their WWE SmackDown Tag-Team title in a Fatal-Four-Way match against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party.

