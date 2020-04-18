WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman Set To Face Off Against Ex-mentor Bray Wyatt

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown continued WWE’s momentum despite the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc across the globe. The WWE successfully lined up a few major matches and announcements that grabbed the attention of the entire WWE Universe. Those announcements can potentially turn out into big matches once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and WWE starts functioning in its usual manner.

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, a couple of things got clear for the near future as Braun Strowman has potentially found his new opponent. Braun Strowman 'The Monster Among Men' has been lined up opposite his former mentor Bray Wyatt and they are expected to battle each other for the WWE Universal Championship. Here’s a look at the WWE SmackDown results and WWE SmackDown highlights from this week.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown results: WrestleMania 36 | Braun Strowman Pins Goldberg, Gets His Hands On Universal Championship

WWE SmackDown Results and WWE SmackDown Highlights

Apart from the high voltage matches, the recent WWE SmackDown highlights saw a lot of twists and turns. Mandy Rose’s long-time friend Sonya Deville is spotted switching roles as she vows to worsen Mandy Rose’s life in the near future. Apart from that, the audience-less WWE SmackDown segment saw some interesting contests. Here is how the WWE SmackDown highlights went through within some of the biggest matches of this week.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown results: Braun Strowman Remembers The Time Brock Lesnar Actually Punched Him In The Face and Dana Brooke

WWE SmackDown Results and WWE SmackDown Highlights

Tamina defeats Sasha Banks to become No.1 Contender for the Women's Championship

Sheamus defeats Enhancement Talent

Dana Brooke defeated Naomi for the MITB ladder match

Daniel Bryan defeats Cesaro for the MITB ladder match

Big E defeats The Miz & Jey Uso to become the New SmackDown Tag-Team champions

Also Read | WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt Challenges Braun Strowman For The WWE Universal Championship On SmackDown results and more on Danma Brooke

Also Read | WWE SmackDown results: Braun Strowman Talks About The 'Craziest 24 Hours' Of His Life Before Wrestlemania 36

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)