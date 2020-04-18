WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman Set To Face Off Against Ex-mentor Bray Wyatt

Quick links:
The latest edition of WWE SmackDown continued WWE’s momentum despite the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc across the globe. The WWE successfully lined up a few major matches and announcements that grabbed the attention of the entire WWE Universe. Those announcements can potentially turn out into big matches once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and WWE starts functioning in its usual manner.
In this week’s WWE SmackDown, a couple of things got clear for the near future as Braun Strowman has potentially found his new opponent. Braun Strowman 'The Monster Among Men' has been lined up opposite his former mentor Bray Wyatt and they are expected to battle each other for the WWE Universal Championship. Here’s a look at the WWE SmackDown results and WWE SmackDown highlights from this week.
It's official! @BraunStrowman will defend the @WWE Universal Championship against @WWEBrayWyatt at #MITB! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rvA1aXnPHB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 18, 2020
Apart from the high voltage matches, the recent WWE SmackDown highlights saw a lot of twists and turns. Mandy Rose’s long-time friend Sonya Deville is spotted switching roles as she vows to worsen Mandy Rose’s life in the near future. Apart from that, the audience-less WWE SmackDown segment saw some interesting contests. Here is how the WWE SmackDown highlights went through within some of the biggest matches of this week.
A surprise “𝖌𝖎𝖋𝖙” from @WWEBrayWyatt leaves @BraunStrowman stunned. pic.twitter.com/DN5vTvMqFl— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
With @itsBayleyWWE at ringside, @SashaBanksWWE tries her best to derail @TaminaSnuka's plans for a #SmackDown #WomensTitle opportunity. pic.twitter.com/EXfiaSODRh— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
Another week, another dominant statement from #TheCelticWarrior @WWESheamus. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IL7n8aBdgu— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
It's all about #MITB, as @NaomiWWE and @DanaBrookeWWE battle it out in a hard-hitting qualifying match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QXNVz6s3rk— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
It's an ultimate battle of wills as super grapplers @WWEDanielBryan and @WWECesaro show no mercy in their #MITB Qualifying Match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FBCQDmsaxk— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
.@WWEBigE HAS DONE IT!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hqYI4kYLfd— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020
