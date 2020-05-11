Money In The Bank 2020 Results: McIntyre, Strowman Stand Tall; Otis And Asuka Win MITB

WWE delivered yet another fantastic pay-per-view experience, using the lockdown to full effect. Money in the Bank 2020 saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins pulling off a classic match for the WWE championship while Universal Champion Braun Strowman channelled his inner Black Sheep during his match with his former mentor, Bray Wyatt. Apart from the regular action, the main event of the show - the Money in the Bank ladder matches were full of key moments and highlights. In the end, Otis and Asuka grabbed their respective briefcases become the Money in the Bank winners for the 2020 PPV. Here's the Money in the Bank 2020 results, highlights and some key moments from the PPV.

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman defend their titles successfully

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were crowned as WWE champion and Universal champion respectively at WrestleMania 36. The first-time champions were dominant during their title defences at Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre delivered a classic match with Seth Rollins, eventually triumphing after a Glasgow Kiss and a Claymore Kick to Rollins. The aftermath of the match saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins sharing a moment of respect which appeared to be a fitting end to their match.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman fought his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. Momentarily, Strowman seemed to have returned to his former 'Black Sheep' persona, much to the joy of Wyatt. However, the Universal champ turned on Wyatt before finishing him off with a running power slam.

The main even saw Otis and Asuka win the respective Money in the Bank matches. Bayley successfully defender her SmackDown Women's title against Tamina, albeit with help from Sasha Banks. The New Day also retained their SmackDown Tag Team championship in yet another action-filled multi-team match.

Jeff Hardy beat Cesaro by pinfall

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) beat The Miz and John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker, and/or Wesley Blake) and Lucha House Party by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley beat R-Truth by pinfall

Bayley beat Tamina by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Braun Strowman beat Bray Wyatt by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship

Asuka beat Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Carmella win the Women's Money in the Bank match

Otis beat Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin and AJ Styles to win the Men's Money in the Bank match

