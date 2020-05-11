Money In The Bank 2020 Results: McIntyre, Strowman Stand Tall; Otis And Asuka Win MITB

Quick links:
WWE delivered yet another fantastic pay-per-view experience, using the lockdown to full effect. Money in the Bank 2020 saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins pulling off a classic match for the WWE championship while Universal Champion Braun Strowman channelled his inner Black Sheep during his match with his former mentor, Bray Wyatt. Apart from the regular action, the main event of the show - the Money in the Bank ladder matches were full of key moments and highlights. In the end, Otis and Asuka grabbed their respective briefcases become the Money in the Bank winners for the 2020 PPV. Here's the Money in the Bank 2020 results, highlights and some key moments from the PPV.
Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were crowned as WWE champion and Universal champion respectively at WrestleMania 36. The first-time champions were dominant during their title defences at Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre delivered a classic match with Seth Rollins, eventually triumphing after a Glasgow Kiss and a Claymore Kick to Rollins. The aftermath of the match saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins sharing a moment of respect which appeared to be a fitting end to their match.
On the other hand, Braun Strowman fought his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. Momentarily, Strowman seemed to have returned to his former 'Black Sheep' persona, much to the joy of Wyatt. However, the Universal champ turned on Wyatt before finishing him off with a running power slam.
The main even saw Otis and Asuka win the respective Money in the Bank matches. Bayley successfully defender her SmackDown Women's title against Tamina, albeit with help from Sasha Banks. The New Day also retained their SmackDown Tag Team championship in yet another action-filled multi-team match.
Things are looking up for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SmackDown after his first official win back in the ring. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IMi5NE77UW— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
The action is already off the charts at #MITB with the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles on the line!@WWEGranMetalik & @TheRealMorrison look to SHOCK and AWE! 😲 pic.twitter.com/eG0gQCP61q— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
.@RonKillings thought a match with @The305MVP was happening at #MITB, but the former #247Champion found himself in a match with @fightbobby! pic.twitter.com/loEprk3t1G— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
Chalk up the assist to @SashaBanksWWE.@itsBayleyWWE survives another night as #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/LN7XAgtngc— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
Looks like @WWEBrayWyatt had a friend unexpectedly show up at ringside! 🐷@BraunStrowman looks to overcome the mind games and retain the #UniversalChampionship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/1lm73wvhcY— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
By any means necessary.#MITB @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/MJV4hZJGBP— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Thank you, @wwerollins, hell of a fight. Now onto the next... #AndStill pic.twitter.com/nKQmlVlvVX— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 11, 2020
How to Climb the Corporate Ladder, by @WWEAsuka.#MITB pic.twitter.com/we1zTU2T0H— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
"YO, MANDY ... I DID IT!"@otiswwe = Mr. #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/OJGg2pYhGz— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
