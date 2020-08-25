Braun Strowman Thanks WWE Fans In A Heartfelt Message After Completing 5 Years In WWE

On August 24, 2015, current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt introduced the WWE Universe to the fourth member of the wicked Wyatt Family - Braun Strowman. Since day one, Braun Strowman dominated the ring and fans were amazed to see The Monster perform at such a level. WWE soon realised the ceiling of Braun Strowman’s potential is considerably high and chose to separate him from the Wyatt Family. Now, he’s a prominent figure in the company and the superstar WWE trusted to run SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence.

Braun Strowman took to Instagram this week and celebrated his fifth anniversary in the promotion by posting a picture of his debut where he can be seen standing next to Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee of AEW). The former WWE Universal Champion posted the picture with a heartfelt message thanking WWE and fans for all the support. “Not in a million years would I have ever thought I would be where I am today in life. I truly am of the most blessed men to walk this earth. I’ve learned so much in this time period of my life not only as a performer but as a man,” added Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman's 5 years in WWE

Braun Strowman – real name Adam Scherr – made his WWE debut on August 24, 2015, in an episode of WWE RAW where he attacked Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley of AEW) and Roman Reigns, joining the Wyatt Family. A week later, Braun Strowman helped Bray Wyatt and others take down Ambrose, Reigns and Chris Jericho in a six-man tag team match. The Family then started a feud with WWE veterans The Dudley Boyz, Rhyno and Tommy Dreamer and defeated them at TLC 2015. In the next few years, Braun Strowman feuded with nearly everyone on the roster and was never pinned in the ring by a single WWE wrestler.

Braun Strowman’s first pinfall loss came almost two years after his debut at the WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV where he was defeated by Roman Reigns. Despite losing, Strowman continued his feud with Roman Reigns before leaving the Wyatt Family. After a long break, Braun Strowman returned and worked with many superstars including legends like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton and others, and went on to become a two-time Tag-Team Champion. During his solo run, Braun Strowman also became a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He was also the winner of the 2018 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble event, and the winner of 2019 edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. At WrestleMania 36, he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship which he recently lost to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Braun Strowman has the chance to win back his title when he faces The Fiend and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat No Holds Barred match at Payback 2020.

Image credits: WWE.com