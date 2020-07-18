Braun Strowman Sends Fiery Message To Bray Wyatt Ahead Of Extreme Rules, Attacks Morrison

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt gave fans a glimpse of ‘the swamp’ where he’s set to fight WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on Sunday. Bray Wyatt delivered a short promo where he vowed to defeat Strowman. The WWE Universal Champion also appeared on the show as he fought John Morrison in a singles match. Braun Strowman destroyed John Morrison before looking at the camera and delivering a message to his WWE Extreme Rules 2020 opponent.

"I am ready and willing to walk through the gates of Hell and slap The Devil himself in the face... I have to go home before HE (Bray Wyatt) ends ME," said Braun Strowman.

WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt takes a trip back to the swamp

Ahead of his ‘Swamp Fight’ with Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen from his swamp. The Eater of the Worlds said that Braun Strowman was a “lost sheep” who was looking for a family. He eventually joined The Wyatt Family and found the family he was looking for. Wyatt claimed that he made Strowman a “monster” who ended up leaving The Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt then vowed that at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, he will confront his monster who’s still waiting to return home.

WWE SmackDown results: Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeats John Morrison via pinfall

Before the match started, Braun Strowman picked up the mic and asserted that he’s not scared of Bray Wyatt. He said there's a time in every man's life where he has to choose to grow up and face his fears, which is what he plans to do at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. He then gave his title to the referee and signalled to him to start the match.

As soon as the bell rang, Braun Strowman exploded at John Morrison. He tossed the former champion around the ring and took him out with a massive clothesline. Strowman then delivered a running powerslam to win the match. After the match, Strowman said that he hopes Bray Wyatt is watching because he's coming home. John Morrison’s teammates Miz and Lacey Evans arrived with the medical staff to check in on the high-flyer.

