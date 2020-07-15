Drew McIntyre And Braun Strowman Achieve A Huge Milestone In WWE

Braun Strowman completed 100 days as the WWE Universal Champion this month and, subsequently, Drew McIntyre touched a duration of 100 days as the WWE Champion. To mark the occasion, both superstars took to Twitter and thanked fans for all the support while admitting that there’s still a long way ahead of them. Braun Strowman became the WWE Universal Champion by defeating Goldberg on the first day of WrestleMania 36, while Drew McIntyre won his title by defeating Brock Lesnar at day two of the mega event.

100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 🍻 pic.twitter.com/MzyJ6rfs31 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips pic.twitter.com/6uQg3PH9nO — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 13, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's title defences

After winning the title, Drew McIntyre defeated Big Show on the following episode of WWE RAW. He then started a feud with Seth Rollins and ended up facing The Monday Night Messiah at Money in the Bank. The two put on an entertaining performance, but in the end, Drew McIntyre retained his title with an incredible Claymore Kick. He then ignited a feud with Bobby Lashley and ended up defeating him at Backlash. However, it has to be noted that The Scottish Psychopath came very close to losing his title multiple times during the match.

Drew McIntyre is currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and the two are scheduled to face each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre will defeat Ziggler at the PPV and retain his title. There are reports that he will go on to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam and lose his title.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman's title defences

Braun Strowman, on the other hand, defeated Shinsuke Nakamura a day after becoming the WWE Universal Champion. He then started a feud with his former partner Bray Wyatt. The two ended up facing each other at the Money in the Bank PPV where Braun Strowman came out victorious. He retained his title in a 2-in-1 handicap match against Miz and John Morrison after MITB at WWE Backlash. After that, he was confronted by ‘Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt and two started a feud.

Strowman and Wyatt are scheduled to face each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 in WWE’s first-ever ‘Wyatt Swamp’ match. According to reports, Braun Strowman will successfully retain his title against Wyatt but could end up getting attacked by The Fiend. Fans speculate that Strowman will face The Fiend at SummerSlam where he will also lose the title.

Image Source: WWE.com