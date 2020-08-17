Braun Strowman Returns With New Look, Vows To Kill The Fiend Before Attacking Alexa Bliss

A couple of weeks ago, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt attacked Alexa Bliss to call out her former tag-team partner Braun Strowman. The WWE Universal Champion appeared on the screen and claimed that he doesn’t care about Alexa Bliss anymore. The Monster said that he now has only one goal, which is to defeat The Fiend at SummerSlam. Last week, fans saw a deranged Braun Strowman attack Alexa Bliss after the former RAW Women’s Champion tried to slap some sense into him. Braun Strowman once again made it clear that he’s a changed man and The Fiend will go up against a Monster at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

The ongoing feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend is getting mixed reactions from fans as some claim that the storyline has developed a lot since Extreme Rules, while others are hating Alexa Bliss’ involvement in the feud. There is speculation that the two will continue their title feud even after the SummerSlam PPV. WWE SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman returns with a new persona

Braun Strowman returned to WWE SmackDown, more enraged and deranged than ever before. He claimed that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt knows exactly what he's going to get when they face off at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman said he has changed since Extreme Rules as he’s now the "most evil son of a b**** anyone ever laid eyes on." He vowed to kill The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and "consume" his entrails.

Right then, Alexa Bliss walked out to the ring and asked Braun Strowman why he’s acting differently. In reply, The Monster slammed Bliss and accused Bliss of using him as a pawn. He claimed that Alexa Bliss has changed since coming in contact with The Fiend and stated that she wants to use him again. Frustrated, Alexa Bliss slapped Strowman several times while screaming, "wake up, this isn't you." The Monster grabbed her head and threw her into the air as the lights began to go out. The red lights came on and The Fiend appeared in the ring. However, Strowman was nowhere to be seen. The Champion then appeared on the big screen and laughed maniacally to end the segment.

Image credits: WWE.com