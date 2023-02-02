WWE Report: Brock Lesnar Now Has 'legitimate Backstage' Issues After Royal Rumble Outburst

Following an elimination at the hands of Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesner did not take the loss gracefully and created carnage outside the ring. As per reports, the Beast Incarnate went too far in his outburst leading to discontented reactions backstage. Further reports have stated that Brock has now legitimate backstage issues.

One of the premier wrestlers in WWE, Brock Lesner is always favourite to win every contest in which he steps up for. Although the storyline may or may not hint at his victory, one thing that is certain is his domination. The same was expected to happen at the Royal Rumble but the former UFC Heavyweight Champion could not make much impact in this year's Rumble. Entering at 12, Lesner initially took out whoever came in the way with Suplex City and eliminated three men in the process. However, he could not eliminate more as Bobby Lashley, with whom Lesner has built a rivalry in the last some weeks, sent him packing out of the ring.

ALSO READ | WWE Royal Rumble: Full Results, Winners, Grades, Highlights, Surprises from Jan 28 show

What happened afterward was Lesner making his presence felt outside the ring. He threw a set of steel steps onto the commentary desk and then hurled a part of the desk itself into the ring.

ALSO READ | WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns gets his challenger for WrestleMania 39 main event

While all was well as long as furniture was at the end of Lesner's fury but soon referee Eddie Orengo became the victim of Brock's power. Orango, who intended to raise Cody Rhodes' hand in the end, got a foot injury. This behavior by Lesner apparently raised concerns and made some people backstage fuming.

What's next for Brock Lesner?

As stated Lesner is in the middle of a rivalry with Bobby Lashley, hence, the two are set to square off at WrestleMania 39. Both the powerhouses have fought each other once, where Brock came out as the winner over the Almighty. However, it wasn't a convincing or clean victory for Brock. So, with WrestleMania 39 hovering it would be a spectacle to know what happens in the rematch.