Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE Before SummerSlam PPV After Lengthy Absence: Reports

Brock Lesnar has not made an appearance in the WWE ring since he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has claimed that 'The Beast Incarnate' will return soon as he’s expected to be a part of WWE SummerSlam 2020, which is currently scheduled to take place on August 23 in Boston. Reports state that the venue of the upcoming major PPV will change because of the coronavirus pandemic and WWE will keep WWE SummerSlam 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Brock Lesnar could face Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2020

According to reports, Brock Lesnar could start a feud with Bobby Lashley and the two could go on to face each other at WWE SummerSlam later this year. Fans have been asking WWE to go with the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley storyline for years, but WWE is yet to set a match between the two. In 2018, WWE fans came close to seeing the two behemoths collide, but WWE included Roman Reigns in the feud and Brock Lesnar ended up fighting Reigns at WWE SummerSlam that year.

Brock Lesnar was the highest-paid superstar in 2019

According to Forbes, Brock Lesnar made $10 million in 2019, despite making only nine appearances. Lesnar's WWE income is double that of Roman Reigns ($5 million). Randy Orton secured the third spot by earning $4.1 million in 2019, while Seth Rollins and Triple H secured the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. According to many, 'The Beast' could have made much more if he would have made public appearances and did commercials like other WWE superstars.

Top 10 highest paid WWE superstars

Brock Lesnar – $10 million (₹76.50 crore approximately)

Roman Reigns – $5 million (₹38.25 crore approximately)

Randy Orton – $4.1 million (₹31.36 crore approximately)

Seth Rollins – $4 million (₹30.60 crore approximately)

Triple H – $3.3 million (₹25.24 crore approximately)

Becky Lynch – $3.1 million (₹23.71 crore approximately)

Goldberg – $3 million (₹22.95 crore approximately)

Shane McMahon – $2.1 million (₹16.06 crore approximately)

Stephanie McMahon – $2 million (₹15.30 crore approximately)

Braun Strowman – $1.9 million (₹14.53 crore approximately)

