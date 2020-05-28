From The Rock To Brock Lesnar And John Cena, Here Are The 5 Richest Pro-wrestlers

Since its inception, WWE has produced a number of legendary superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and others. These superstars had the star power to fill an empty stadium with wrestling fans. Because of these few wrestlers, WWE racked up huge profits and was able to become the largest pro-wrestling company in the world. The success of WWE also went in hand in hand with the Brock Lesnar net worth, John Cena net worth and the Dwayne Johnson net worth.

Five of the richest WWE superstars

5) Brock Lesnar

Despite making only a couple of appearances in a year, the former WWE Champion rakes in the big bucks. He is currently the face of WWE RAW and attracts a huge crowd whenever he makes an appearance. While "The Beast" would have earned a lot more if he would have made more appearances, Brock Lesnar is not quite fond of TV appearances and commercials like the other wrestlers in this list.

Brock Lesnar net worth: $28 million (₹212 crore approx)

4) Stone Cold Steve Austin

Though Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from wrestling years ago, he still grabs attention with his TV appearances and his critically acclaimed talk shows. Stone Cold Steve Austin has worked in a number of movies like The Expendables, Damaged and Grown Ups 2. Apart from that, Stone Cold Steve Austin has teamed up with a leading brewing company to produce and sell his own beer.

Stone Cold Steve Austin net worth: $30 million (₹227 crore approx)

3) John Cena

Despite his hectic schedule, John Cena was able to work at WrestleMania 36 and delivered a critically acclaimed match. Though he makes a limited number of in-ring appearances, John Cena earns massive amounts from his TV and movie projects. For the last couple of years, John Cena has worked in big-budget movie projects like Bumblebee and Blockers.

John Cena net worth: $60 million (₹454 crore approx)

Be passionate without expecting others to care. Be invested without expecting others to approve. Be fluid in your evolution without expecting others to change. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 18, 2020

2) Triple H

Arguably one of the most important members in the promotion, Triple H is also the man behind some amazing storylines like Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan vs The Authority. He is also single-handedly responsible for the huge growth of WWE NXT. With WWE’s empire growing each year, the Triple H net worth continues to build on its big bucks.

Triple H net worth: $150 million (₹1,135 crore approx)

1) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment', The Rock labelled himself during his later years in the WWE, and with good reason. The Rock left WWE when he was at the top of the food chain and began his acting career with a bang. Now, after almost ten years, he is still the biggest name in WWE. He’s also amongst the highest-paid actors in the world.

Dwayne Johnson net worth: $320 million (₹2,421 crore approx)

(Disclaimer: The above Brock Lesnar net worth, John Cena net worth and Dwayne Johnson net worth numbers are sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures)

