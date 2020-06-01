Brock Lesnar Destroys Triple H In Steel Cage Match At Extreme Rules: Watch

Extreme Rules 2013 marked the end of the Brock Lesnar vs Triple H feud. By defeating Triple H in a steel cage match, Brock Lesnar settled the feud with a 2-1 advantage over The Game in terms of PPV matches. Just like their SummerSlam and WrestleMania 29 encounters, their Extreme Rules match was also incredible. Many believe that the Steel Cage match was the best of the trilogy. The match was so great that it was hailed as one of the best matches of 2013. Both men left it all in the ring and showed why there are labelled as wrestling greats.

Extreme Rules 2013: How the Brock Lesnar vs Triple H feud started

At SummerSlam 2012, Brock Lesnar defeated Triple H in a brutal singles match. They faced each other again at WrestleMania 29, but this time The Game came out victorious. A day later on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar challenged Triple H to a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules 2013. A week later, Triple H accepted the challenge and stated that this will be their last match in the feud.

He then grabbed Paul Heyman and hit him with a Pedigree. In response, Brock Lesnar went to the WWE Headquarters and trashed Triple H's office. The week after on WWE RAW, Triple H called out Brock Lesnar and the two started a brawl. Triple H gained the upper hand as he threw Lesnar into Heyman, resulting in both men retreating up the ramp.

Extreme Rules 2013: Brock Lesnar defeats Triple H in a Steel Cage match

The bell rang and Brock Lesner hurt his leg by accidentally hitting it on the steel cage. Triple H seized the opportunity and attacked Lesnar's leg for the majority of the match. In the later part of the match, Triple H brought in his iconic sledgehammer that he had hidden on top of the steel cage. However, before Triple H could use it, Brock Lesnar countered quickly and made Triple H slip from the turnbuckle. Brock Lesnar grabbed the sledgehammer and tried to hit Triple H with it, but The Game dodged and trapped him in a sharpshooter.

As Paul Heyman ran into the cage to save his client, Triple H broke the hold to perform a Pedigree on Heyman. Triple H then delivered a Pedigree to Brock Lesnar for a near-fall. Triple H once again grabbed his sledgehammer and went on to attack Lesnar. As he was about to hit Lesnar, Heyman delivered a low blow from behind. Brock Lesnar recovered and finished the match by hitting Triple H with the sledgehammer. He then delivered an F-5 and pinned The Game to win the match.

