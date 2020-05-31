Brock Lesnar Destroys And Silences Roman Reigns In 2018 WWE Storyline; Watch Video

WWE superstar Roman Reigns ignited a feud with the authorities in 2018 and had to pay the price by getting through a horrific mauling from Brock Lesnar in a segment of Monday Night RAW. Although Roman Reigns was suspended at that point, leaving him no chance of a comeback virtually, ‘The Big Dog’ surprised his fans by getting inside the WWE ring on March 19, 2018. For a moment it appeared as if Roman Reigns owned the arena, but Brock Lesnar changed the entire momentum and turned it into a ‘nightmare’ for Roman Reigns by pouring a surprise attack.

Brock Lesnar destroys Roman Reigns in 2018 WWE storyline

Roman Reigns went on to fuel a dispute with WWE authoritis - Vince McMahon and Triple H, for which Reigns was handed over a suspension of three weeks. However, the Samoan appeared to be unbothered about it as he appeared in the very next episode of Monday Night RAW on March 19, 2018, at the American Airlines Centre. Roman Reigns intervened the then General Manager Kurt Angle’s speech and took to mic himself to address the fans. However, he was stopped by police officials soon, who appeared to arrest Roman Reigns on live television.

Although Roman Reigns terminated the police officials with some in-ring action, things got hideous when Brock Lesnar was sent by the WWE authorities. Brock Lesnar entered the ring and supplexed Roman Reigns to silence. Brock Lesnar went on to pour an all-out assault over Roman Reigns and the Samoan could not offer any action in return. Soon Roman Reigns got fatigued and the medical team rushed in to take him away from the arena.

Roman Reigns was put on a stretcher and was being taken away when Brock Lesnar thought that he is still unfinished. ‘The Beast’ attacked the stretcher and delivered one of the most horrific sights of WWE RAW. Brock Lesnar left the arena after leaving Roman Reigns in a critical condition.

Vince McMahon and Triple H did not appear on the segment, but the duo seemingly relished Roman Reigns’ beat down. Reigns forged himself into a bad-blood feud with Triple H, which 'The Game' did not like. However, he did not appear himself to give Roman Reigns a payback as Brock Lesnar did it for the WWE authorities in one of the most intense segments in WWE RAW history.

Image courtesy: WWE