Brock Lesnar 'said No' To Dream Match Against Former WWE Champion At WrestleMania 39

According to reports, Brock Lesnar was offered a huge showdown against a former WWE champion at WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate, however, rejected the fight and it was against none other than Bray Wyatt. Lesnar is set to face Omos now at the show of shows.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Omos wasn't Lesnar's original opponent for WrestleMania. Per Meltzer, WWE wanted to see Bray Wyatt and Lesnar feuding but the latter didn't give his nod to the contest. As a result of it, the company had to change its plans and now Omos has been booked to face Lesnar.

"Brock Lesnar, this was also not the original idea, but it was an idea. One of the ideas was Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and Brock said no to that one, which doesn’t surprise me in the least," Meltzer said.

Brock's rejection came in as a big surprise for the fans and many knowers of the sport. According to many commentators, the Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt match-up would have completed the storyline which emerged some time ago. Brock will now face Omos, who challenged him a couple of weeks ago. Bray Wyatt on the other hand is set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Their match-up will become official in a couple of weeks. In the coming weekly shows i.e., Raw and SmackDown, the storylines for WrestleMania will further take shape. As for the championship matches. Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Smackdown Women's champion Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley at the grandest stage. Moreover, Raw's Women's champion Bianca Belair will face Asuka at the event. Also, with John Cena set to return this Monday, a United States title fight against Austin Theory is speculated to be on the cards.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Likely matches

1. Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

2. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

3. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

4. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP) Singles match