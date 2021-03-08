Chris Jericho Claims Big Show Quit WWE For AEW After Being ‘Insulted’ By Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho recently slammed WWE for its poor treatment of wrestling icon 'The Big Show', whose real name is Paul Wight. He recently made his AEW debut, signing an alleged multi-year deal with the promotion. According to reports, Paul Wight will not just perform in the ring, but will also join Tony Schiavone on the commentary table at AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday nights.

On AEW Dynamite, Wight claimed that he’s looking forward to working with AEW talents and Tony Schiavone at the Elevation. He also announced that a Hall of Fame-worthy wrestler will make his debut at AEW Revolution, adding “it’s not who you think”. AEW later confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Christian – real name William Jason Reso – will be making his AEW debut at the PPV.

Big Show quits WWE: Chris Jericho and Big Show’s path

Both Big Show and Chris Jericho performed in WCW during the height of the "Monday Night Wars" in the 90s. They then moved to WWE in the 1999 and eventually to the Tony Khan’s AEW. While Jericho was the first wrestler AEW signed in January 2019, Big Show was signed a couple of weeks ago. Wight's signing came just months after another WWE legend, Sting – real name Steve Borden – made his AEW debut at the Winter Is Coming special on December 2.

Big Show quits WWE: Chris Jericho slams Vince McMahon

While the rumours of Sting joining AEW began to swirl almost a year ago, Wight's signing came as a surprise to many as he was recently seen at the WWE Survivor Series PPV, paying tribute to The Undertaker. However, he made only fleeting appearances in wrestling since 2016, losing to Drew McIntyre in his last fight at WrestleMania 36. And Jericho believes that Big Show has followed Sting to AEW because they were both not “insulted” by Vince McMahon and co. in their last outing.

“These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs. [Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years,” Y2J told Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy.

Chris Jericho claimed that Sting and Paul Wight will be treated with respect in AEW, unlike WWE who are notorious for making a joke out of their legends. “We treat our legends with respect, we don't make jokes out of them and WWE is notorious for that, whether it's Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, throw in Chris Jericho,” he concluded.

