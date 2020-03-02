Chris Jericho Congratulates Goldberg On Title Win While Slamming WWE

Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter and congratulated Hall of Famer Goldberg for winning the WWE Universal Championship. Calling Goldberg ‘Bro’, Chris Jericho wrote that Goldberg means ‘big money’ in wrestling. According to many, Chris Jericho wrote that because Goldberg’s upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36 will help the company make a huge profit.

Some also say that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt lost to Goldberg at WWE SuperShowdown because Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt would have gathered fewer viewers then Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. Goldberg is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, 2020. While Bray Wyatt is set to take on John Cena at WWE's biggest show of the year. Chris Jericho, on the other hand, lost his AEW Championship to Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose at AEW Revolution 2020.

Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT?? — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020

AEW Revolution 2020: Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship

After Chris Jericho took out his eye a few weeks ago, Jon Moxley entered the AEW Revolution ring with revenge in mind. The match started with Jon Moxley biting Chris Jericho’s left eye, while the champion injured the challenger by punching him in the right eye. Moxley continued his punishment and even went on to convert a Liontamer into a heel lock, as taught to him by Randy Couture.

In the later part of the match, Moxley was seen absorbing a series of punches and went on to deliver a knee to the face. Moxley dodged the Judas Effect and delivered the Paradigm Shift to take the lead. He then removed his eyepatch and revealed that he can see everything and his right eye has not been taken out. Chris Jericho stood still in shock as Moxley delivered another Paradigm Shift to become the new AEW world champion.

