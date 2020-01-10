The Debate
WWE News: The Usos Have A 'straight-up' Reason Behind Their Dramatic New Look

WWE News

Speaking to Corey Graves on 'After The Bell' podcast, The Usos stated the reason behind their new look on WWE. Read to know more about The Usos' revelations.

WWE

WWE tag team The Usos recently made a return to television on WWE. The Usos returned to WWE SmackDown to save Roman Reigns from an assault at the hands of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. These real-life brothers were not on WWE for around five months and they returned with a new look on WWE SmackDown. They chopped off their long hair. 

The Usos' new look

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell podcast, The Usos stated the reason behind their new look on WWE. Jimmy Uso stated that The Usos needed a change. He stated that it was just a straight-up haircut. Jimmy Uso stated that during every trouble he faced, he had long hair. So he chopped his hair off.

Jimmy stated that Jey Uso cut his hair a month before he did. Jimmy said that he waited because he was still holding onto his hair. The Usos started their career on WWE with long hair and now it seems like they have decided to usher a new beginning.

