Chris Jericho Has His Say On Roman Reigns' Heel Turn And Pairing With Paul Heyman

Following his Mimosa Mayhem Match against Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out 2020, Chris Jericho interacted with fans on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream. There, the former WWE and AEW World Champion opened up on a range of topics including Roman Reigns’ recent return and his shocking heel turn. While talking about the new WWE Universal Champion, Chris Jericho said that he loved watching Roman Reigns turn heel and liked that he has aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

"I love the Roman Reigns heel turn, I love the pairing of Roman and Paul Heyman, I think it's great. Once again, you know that I have said this for years that Roman is gonna be even bigger than he has been. Just let him be himself and he's gonna be an even bigger star," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special.

This is not the first time Chris Jericho has praised Roman Reigns. Le Champion told WhatCulture a couple of weeks ago that Roman Reigns is at the top of his wishlist for AEW. Chris Jericho claimed that he wants Roman Reigns in AEW because ‘not only is Reigns a great worker, he's also a cool guy’. Chris Jericho had also revealed that Roman Reigns will get the creative freedom in AEW which superstars rarely get in WWE.

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns made his highly-anticipated return at SummerSlam 2020 where he attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their title match. A week later at Payback, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship by defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple-Threat ‘No Holds Barred’ match. This week, his cousin Jey Uso defeated Matt Riddle, Sheamus and King Corbin a Fatal-4-Way to become his next opponent. The two brothers are set to collide at Clash of Champions where Roman Reigns is expected to retain his title.

What’s next for Chris Jericho?

For the past few months, Chris Jericho was in a feud with Orange Cassidy, but after AEW All Out, the promotion might conclude the storyline. At the recently concluded PPV, Orange Cassidy won the trilogy (2-1) by defeating Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match.

