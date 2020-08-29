WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman Alliance Stuns Viewers

This week's SmackDown focused on WWE producer Adam Pearce trying to get the contract for the upcoming Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Storman vs. Roman Reigns' Universal Championship match bout signed before Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. The SmackDown episode not only covered SummerSlam fallout but also covered Roman Reigns' return – which ended the episode on a surprising note as 'The Big Dog' was confirmed to be working with Paul Heyman. Heyman hasn't been on TV since Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship. As both Reigns and Lesnar share a strenuous history, viewers were left stunned after the unexpected twist.

WWE SmackDown results: Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura battle of the IC Title

Pearce was seen getting instructions from Vince McMahon in a backstage scene before Jeff Hardy entered the ring. He started speaking about winning the Intercontinental Title last week, but AJ Styles appeared, calling Hardy a cheater before attacking him. In response, 'The Charismatic Enigma' issued an open challenge to everyone except Styles.

The show paused for a commercial break after Hardy took down Styles. Shinsuke Nakamura had accepted Hardy's challenge post the break. To dominate the bout, Nakamura attacked Hardy's knee, benefiting from damage done by Styles. Though Nakamura's German suplex and diving knee almost elicited a fall, Hardy came with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb to retain his IC Title.

Just as the fight was concluding, Sami Zayn appeared with his own title. He claimed to be champion, proceeding to nail Hardy with his Helluva Kick. While fans are excited about Zayn's return, some found it odd that Cesaro did not arrive to help Nakamura.

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns revealed to be working with Paul Heyman

Following Zayn's backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, Wyatt started an episode of The Firefly Fun House, while commenting that it was good to have Reigns back with WWE. Pearce arrived in some time, asking Wyatt to sign the contract. While Wyatt acted confused that Pearce was asking him instead of The Fiend, he still signed the contract.

Strowman too, signed the contract after Drew Gulak hit him with a chair, before tossing it to Pierce. When Pearce finally found Reigns, the latter said he would need to read it first. In the end, Reigns was seen with Heyman at his side.

Other WWE SmackDown results

Matt Riddle defeated Shorty G through pinfall

Braun Strowman took down Drew Gulak via pinfall

Cesaro beat Kalisto by pinfall

Heavy Machinery & Big E prevail over Miz, John Morrison & Sheamus

(Image credits: WWE YouTube)