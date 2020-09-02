Chris Jericho Reveals Stone Cold And HBK Once Warned Him To Not Call Undertaker “boring”

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho recalled the time he called Undertaker "boring" and ended up receiving a friendly warning from Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. Chris Jericho claimed that during an episode of WWE RAW, Undertaker was delivering a promo and he felt The Phenom was not doing a great job. Chris Jericho believed that Undertaker was boring the crowd and when he entered the ring to deliver his part of the promo, Jericho said to Undertaker: “I just interrupted your super boring promo”.

Chris Jericho claimed that the fans started laughing and loved the promo he delivered after Undertaker. However, when he went backstage, he was confronted by Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, who warned him to not call The Undertaker boring. Chris Jericho stated that at first, he didn’t take the advice seriously, but soon understood that the two legends were giving him a heads-up.

“I remember like Shawn Michaels was around and Austin too, and they said, ‘for future reference you might not want to call the biggest name in the company boring next time.’ I go hahaha. Meanwhile, not realize that they were giving me a little bit of a heads up, like hey you piece of sh*t, watch what you’re saying.”

What’s next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is currently in a feud with Orange Cassidy and the two have faced each other twice in the AEW ring. Chris Jericho won the first bout, while Orange Cassidy won the second. The two are scheduled to face each other again in a Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out which is scheduled to take place on September 5 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. According to reports, Orange Cassidy will win the match, ending the long-running storyline.

Undertaker, on the other hand, announced his retirement on the final episode of his Last Ride documentary series, claiming that he wants to spend some time with his wife and kids. The Undertaker later said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.

Image credits: WWE.com