AJ Styles Slams Paul Heyman, Says “Vince McMahon Was Smart To Fire Him”

After calling Paul Heyman "a bold-faced liar" a couple of weeks ago, AJ Styles once again talked about the former WWE RAW Executive Director on his Mixer channel. The Phenomenal One said that he’s thrilled to move to WWE SmackDown because he could no longer “stand to look at Heyman”. AJ Styles worked under Heyman on RAW before moving to Bruce Prichard’s SmackDown. After the Intercontinental Champion shifted to the blue brand, WWE CEO Vince McMahon fired Paul Heyman from his position and made Bruce Prichard the Executive Director of both brands.

AJ Styles said on his Mixer channel that he left RAW because Paul Heyman lied to him. According to AJ Styles, after his close friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by the company, Paul Heyman came to his room and claimed that he had nothing to do with The OC’s release. However, when AJ Styles talked to other WWE officials, he found out that Paul Heyman was lying to him and he indeed had a huge hand in Gallows and Anderson’s dismissal.

“It was later, I told a friend what was said and he told me what he knew, which is that Gallows & Anderson weren’t on the list (released superstars list), but Paul Heyman spoke out abundantly like ‘we gotta get these guys out of here. We don’t need them, they’re getting paid too much.’”

AJ Styles says Vince McMahon made a smart move by firing Paul Heyman

AJ Styles claimed he recently found out that a lot of people hated Paul Heyman. He said Heyman is “good at being the advocate of Brock Lesnar,” but is not cut out to handle talent and run the creative process on WWE RAW. AJ Styles added that Paul Heyman has nobody to blame but himself for his current situation. "He has to blame himself because he has slighted a lot of people. This is the business that he has found a way to be successful in. Anyway, it was a lot of trash," AJ Styles stated. He ended his comment saying that WWE CEO Vince McMahon is a smart man, and he saw through Paul Heyman's lies.

“Vince saw what everybody already knew. He was like, 'you know what man, you've done some great things in the past but you're not well liked here. Please hit the bricks',” AJ Styles added.

