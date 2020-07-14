Chris Jericho Reveals Regret At Not Being Able To Wrestle Bret And Owen Hart

On the latest episode of his ‘Saturday Night Special’ live chat, Chris Jericho praised the Hart brothers, Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Chris Jericho admitted that he always wanted to work with the two, but that never happened. He also revealed that Owen Hart was a big inspiration to him and was one of the reasons why he joined the pro-wrestling business. “When I first saw Stampede Wrestling, I know where Calgary is, I know I can get there. And that's where I want to train. That was why Owen Hart was such a big influence on me because I knew where he lived,” said Chris Jericho.

Also Read l Bret Hart gets response from Stone Cold after claiming he was "nervous" working with him

Chris Jericho moved from WCW to WWE just to work with Owen Hart

Chris Jericho said that when he was in WCW (World Championship Wrestling), Owen Hart was at the top of the WWE (then WWF) roster. He said he wanted to “be like Owen Hart, wrestle Owen Hart, become Tag Team Partners with Owen Hart”. Chris Jericho admitted that one of the reasons he signed a deal with WWE was to work with Owen Hart. However, a month before his WWE debut, Owen Hart passed away while performing a stunt at the 1999 Over the Edge PPV. Bret Hart, on the other hand, had left WWE in 1997 after the controversial Montreal Screwjob.

“If you asked me when I left WCW to go to WWE, what my top 10 reasons were for leaving, probably number 10 or 9, not the main reason but one of the reasons was that I hopefully get a chance to wrestle Owen Hart and that never happened," said Chris Jericho.

Also Read l CM Punk to interview wrestling legend Bret Hart on the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage

Owen Hart's tragic death

While preparing to make a stunt entrance for his Intercontinental Championship match against The Godfather at the 1999 Over the Edge PPV, Owen Hart fell from the arena's rafters. Hart was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, where several attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful. The cause of Owen Hart’s death was later revealed to be internal bleeding from blunt force trauma. Despite the tragic incident, Vince McMahon and team controversially chose to go on with the event. The promotion received an overwhelming amount of criticism for their decision to continue with the PPV.

Also Read l When Bret Hart left fans confused whether he was on The Simpsons in 1997: WWE News

A couple of weeks ago, while talking to Sportskeeda, Chris Jericho said that Owen Hart should not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that Owen Hart’s spirit lives on in AEW and requested AEW chief Tony Khan to honour him. In another live session, Chris Jericho admitted that he always admired the legendary Hart family and revealed that wrestlers like Bret Hart should definitely be on the wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Image Source: WWE.com, AEW.com

Also Read l Randy Orton challenges Big Show to an unsanctioned match for next week’s WWE RAW: WWE News