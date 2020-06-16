CM Punk To Interview Wrestling Legend Bret Hart On The Upcoming Episode Of WWE Backstage

Wrestling legends CM Punk and Bret Hart are scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE Backstage. CM Punk, who is a part-time wrestling analyst at WWE Backstage, will team up with show host Renee Young to interview Bret Hart. Apart from CM Punk, Bret Hart and Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will also appear on the show. The WWE Backstage episode featuring CM Punk, Bret Hart and Braun Strowman will go live on Tuesday, June 16, at 11 pm EST (June 17, 2020, at 8:30 AM, according to Indian timings) on FS1.

Joining 'The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be' @BretHart on #WWEBackstage this Tuesday will be 'THE BEST IN THE WORLD' @CMPunk! pic.twitter.com/3gAPb6gxE6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 15, 2020

After it was revealed that Bret Hart will appear on WWE Backstage this week, CM Punk took to Twitter to share his excitement. The former WWE Champion wrote, “Proof that jumping on your trampoline with dumbbells works. I’m booked.” CM Punk has said in a number of interviews that he learned wrestling by watching the likes of Bret Hart on television. The episode featuring Bret Hart could give WWE Backstage a bump in their viewership ratings, which have been down for the past couple of episodes.

Last weeks, the WWE Backstage episode on FS1 pulled in only 112,000 viewers, which was worse than the June 2 episode which drew 121,000 viewers. Last week’s episode also featured CM Punk, in what is an indication that the WWE Universe is now used to seeing ‘Best in the World’ on WWE Backstage. However, WWE Backstage officials will have to considerably up their game in the upcoming episodes to bring back the lost viewers, though the move to bring CM Punk on board seems to be working.

WWE Backstage viewership ratings for the past month

May 5, 2020, episode drew 75,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12, 2020, episode drew 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26, 2020, episode drew 125,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2, 2020, episode drew 121,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9, 2020, episode drew 112,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Image Source: WWE.com

