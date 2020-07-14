Randy Orton Challenges Big Show To An Unsanctioned Match For Next Week’s WWE RAW

After Randy Orton defeated Edge at Backlash and Christian a week later, The Big Show made his much-awaited return and started a feud with The Viper. The Giant vowed to take revenge for Edge and Christian and promised that he will break every bone in Randy Orton’s body if he gets the chance. On this week’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton gave Big Show what he wanted as he challenged him to an unsanctioned match for next week’s episode after defeating WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth in a non-title match. Big Show is yet to accept Randy Orton’s challenge, but fans speculate that The Giant will agree to fight The Legend Killer.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio vows to defeat Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules, helps Owens win on WWE RAW: WWE News

WWE RAW results: Big Show confronts Ric Flair backstage before Randy Orton delivers an incredible promo

Before Randy Orton vs R-Truth, Big Show confronted Ric Flair backstage where the WWE Hall of Famer tied to convince The Giant to stay out of The Viper’s way. Big Show told Ric Flair that his mind games won’t work on him. He then accused The Nature Boy of bringing back The Legend Killer and ending many friendships. After the conversation between Ric Flair and Big Show, Randy Orton dropped a promo where he admitted that his current focus is on Big Show. Orton explained that Show was one of the men who showed him how the business works when he was a young wrestler. He also laid out a threat to Ric Flair, saying it would be a shame if Flair stepped out of line in any way.

Also Read l Sasha Banks and Bayley retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team title against The Kabuki Warriors

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton challenges Big Show after defeating R-Truth

After R-Truth made his way into the ring, Ric Flair told him that Randy Orton loves him which is why he won’t punt him but will hit him with the RKO. As soon as the bell rang, R-Truth asked Randy Orton to stop, saying he needed to talk to Flair. Randy Orton didn’t listen to the WWE 24/7 champion and ended up getting hit by a series of punches. Randy Orton soon recovered and delivered an RKO to win the match.

As Randy Orton and Ric Flair were about to leave, Orton looked back and tried to hit R-Truth with the punt. Right then, Big Show’s music hit and The Giant came out. Orton asked Big Show to stop or he would kick Truth's head off. He then challenged Big Show to an unsanctioned match for next week’s WWE RAW before leaving the ring.

Also Read l WWE RAW results & highlights: Sasha Banks and Bayley win, Kevin Owens stuns Seth Rollins

Also Read l WWE to release ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ bonus episode on July 19 after Extreme Rules: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com