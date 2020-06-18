Bret Hart Gets Response From Stone Cold After Claiming He Was "nervous" Working With Him

Bret Hart appeared on the latest episode of WWE Backstage where he talked about his iconic Survivor Series 1996 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bret Hart said that the match at Madison Square Garden helped Stone Cold Steve Austin “find his voice” because he was nervous when they started their Survivor Series 1996 feud. "In all fairness to Stone Cold Steve Austin, he would get a little nervous. He was intense," said The Hall of Famer.

Recently, Stone Cold Steve Austin took to Twitter to respond to Bret Hart’s comments. Steve Austin said his “confidence was sky high” and was not at all nervous. He also acknowledged the honour and a wonderful time he had working with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart in WWE. He ended the tweet by calling Bret Hart ‘The Best there is, The Best there was and The Best there ever will be’.

No, not nervous. Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 17, 2020

Bret Hart asked Vince McMahon to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE

A couple of weeks ago, Bret Hart appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ where he revealed how he played a major role in bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE from ECW. Bret Hart said in the 90s, WWE was recruiting new wrestlers and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would often talk to Bret Hart about the new recruits because Hart was "The Man" in wresting that time. The Hall of Famer said one day he saw an ECW episode and loved the in-ring performance and persona of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Next day, Bret Hart went to Vince McMahon’s cabin and asked him to sign up Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bret Hart told Vince McMahon that Stone Cold Steve Austin was a good fighter and would be huge in WWE. Vince McMahon agreed with Bret Hart and the next week, Stone Cold Steve Austin signed a deal with WWE. “I talked to Vince about it, and I remember the next week, you were sitting in the dressing room," Bret Hart told Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Image Source: WWE.com

