Chris Jericho Wants Roman Reigns In AEW, Says “He’s At The Top Of My Wish List”

Former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho recently talked to Adam Wilbourn of Whatculture where he revealed the ‘WWE superstar he would like to see in AEW’. Chris Jericho praised Roman Reigns and said that 'The Big Dog' is at the top of his wishlist for the promotion. Chris Jericho claimed that he wants Roman Reigns in AEW because ‘not only Reigns a great worker, he's also a cool guy’. Chris Jericho revealed that if WWE would give Roman Reigns a chance to do what he wants, he would be the biggest star in the industry.

“If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry. That's a guy I'd love to get my hands on for sure, one of the few I'd love to have from WWE."

It will be really incredible to see Roman Reigns in AEW as he could start a feud with wrestling legends like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and others. The Big Dog could also work with his Shield teammate Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE), who is currently the AEW World champion. However, Roman Reigns absence will be a very bad news for Vince McMahon and team as Roman Reigns is currently one of the top superstars in WWE.

What happened to Roman Reigns? Roman Reigns gives an update on his health

Roman Reigns, who is currently on a break from wrestling, talked to Jimmy Van and revealed that he will be back in the WWE ring once everything gets normal. “Hopefully, we’ll get back to normal soon. I’ll be whooping everybody’s a** soon and you can write all you want on about that,” said Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns revealed that he and his family is “sticking to a legit quarantine” and are rarely going out of their house. He also claimed he’s also helping his wife at home as they recently had another pair of twins.

“I’m sure everybody’s like, ‘Why won’t he come back? When’s he going to come back?’ Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they’re gonna be pissed. But it’s all good because I’m the best. Yes sir!” Roman added.

