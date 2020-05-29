Chris Jericho Claims Vince McMahon Resented Great Talents Like Daniel Bryan, Zack Ryder

While talking to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins on his Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho slammed WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Jericho claimed that Vince McMahon doesn't appreciate great content unless he's the one who comes up with it. "You guys don't have to contribute this if you don't feel it, but there really is a bit of a strange resentment," said Chris Jericho.

Vince McMahon resented Daniel Bryan, claims Jericho

Chris Jericho claimed that Vince McMahon resented Daniel Bryan when he joined WWE. “I mean Vince did not like him because he was a vegan and all these other reasons,” said Chris Jericho. However, Chris Jericho said that Daniel Bryan didn’t take McMahon’s hatred to heart because he knew how the wrestling business works.

“He (Daniel Bryan) went and got over because he knows how to get over, and they still resisted it for so long until finally, they had no other choice,” Chris Jericho added.

Vince McMahon didn't take a shine to Zack Ryder, reveals Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho claimed that Vince McMahon also resented Zack Ryder. Chris Jericho said Zack Ryder was able to create a huge fanbase for himself due to the success of his YouTube show, ‘Z! True Long Island Story’. Despite selling a lot of Zack Ryder merchandise, Vince McMahon didn’t give him the push he needed. “One of my biggest regrets is that I was too young and afraid to almost, not stand up for myself,” said Zack Ryder.

“I should have gone right to Vince and said like, 'hey, I'm selling this merch. I'm doing this. I'm doing that. Why is this happening?'"

Chris Jericho reveals the reason behind him leaving WWE

On his ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that he was unhappy with the way his character was being portrayed. He said when he went to talk to Vince McMahon about the same, the WWE CEO didn’t listen to him and the two had a disagreement. Chris Jericho revealed that’s when he decided to leave the company. Chris Jericho added that after he left WWE and joined AEW, Vince McMahon and other WWE officials approached him several times. Jericho stated that the WWE CEO wanted him to leave AEW and return to WWE.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel. I’m with AEW because Vince went, ‘go.’ And then, when I went, he went, ‘did you sign the contract?’ I said, ‘well, yeah.’ He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ ‘No! You told me to sign it!’”

