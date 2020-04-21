Roman Reigns Confesses Battle With Leukemia Felt Like 'death Sentence'

It’s been almost a year since Roman Reigns revealed that he defeated leukemia for the second time. Recently, Roman Reigns talked to Muscle and Fitness where he revealed that defeating leukemia for the second time was way easier than the first time. Roman Reigns also remembered the first time he found out about the news that he had leukaemia and how the disease turned his world upside down.

Roman Reigns said that he was 22 years old and was signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a free agency rookie camp. The officials took his physical and medical details where they and Roman Reigns found out that he had 70-80,000 white blood cells. Roman Reigns had no clue of what that meant and the officials decided to send Roman Reigns back home. After returning, Roman Reigns went to a hospital where he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Roman Reigns said that he was young and felt devastated after hearing the news. Roman Reigns said his wife was pregnant with his daughter and just when he thought everything was going according to plan, he hit rock bottom. Roman Reigns said everything was falling apart in front of his eyes. However, with the help of family and friends Roman Reigns then changed his workout routine and defeated leukemia.

“On top of that, my wife was pregnant. We had our daughter on the way; everything was falling apart. It felt like a death sentence."

Roman Reigns then decided to become a wrestler and joined WWE. Within a few years, he joined the main roster and became the WWE Champion. However, in 2018, he was once again diagnosed with leukemia, but this time he defeated it within months. He returned and once again became the champion and an inspiration for many.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch praises Roman Reigns

In another interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was seen talking about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and WWE superstars. When asked about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch hailed him as a role model and said that Roman Reigns is an inspiration.

“Roman Reigns is so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukaemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that,” said Becky Lynch.

