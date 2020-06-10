Chris Jericho Says Owen Hart Should Not Be Inducted In WWE HOF, Wants AEW To Honour Him

Ahead of the premiere of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring, former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho talked to a wrestling website where he claimed that wrestling legend Owen Hart should not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Chris Jericho said that Owen Hart’s spirit lives in AEW and requested AEW chief Tony Khan to honour him. Owen Hart’s wife Martha Hart has said in the past that she doesn’t want WWE to honour her husband. She called the WWE Hall of Fame “fake” and stated that she holds WWE responsible for Owen’s death.

“I never thought Owen should go in the Hall of Fame it’s just not right,” said Chris Jericho in an interview with Sportskeeda. Chris Jericho said that if anyone has the problem with Owen Hart not going in the WWE Hall of Fame, then they should watch VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary. Chris Jericho stated that Owen Hart might be gone, but his ‘influence doesn’t go away’. Chris Jericho said people should respect and understand where ‘Martha Hart and Owen’s family are coming from’.

“I’d love to see Martha Hart do something with AEW. I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure,” Chris Jericho added. Jericho said that he is Owen Hart’s disciple and claimed that Hart had a huge influence on his life. “I think that, whether it’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) or AEW, I think it’s important for Owen to be remembered by his fans and by the people that he influenced, myself included,” Chris Jericho stated.

Owen Hart's tragic death

Owen Hart fell to death, off-camera, during the Over the Edge PPV in 1999. While preparing to make a stunt entrance for his Intercontinental Championship match against The Godfather, Owen Hart fell from the arena's rafters. Hart was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, where several attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful. The cause of Owen Hart’s death was later revealed to be internal bleeding from blunt force trauma. Despite Owen Hart’s death, the WWF management controversially chose to go on with the event. The promotion received an overwhelming amount of criticism for their decision to continue with the PPV.

