CM Punk Not Appearing With Seth Rollins On WWE Backstage; Will Be Back Next Week

CM Punk is going to stay away from WWE Backstage for the second week in a row. After WWE and Fox announced that the former Universal Champion Seth Rollins was going to be on the show, fans were excited to see Punk and Seth Rollins together. The tension between the duo has been intense for weeks and fans hoped that they would get a good show when the two face each other.

Nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week) — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 3, 2019

CM Punk's reply on his WWE Backstage appearance

A fan tweeted to Punk to ask him if he would be on the show this week, adding that Rollins was going to be on the show. Punk’s response was hilarious. He tweeted a “hard pass” at the idea of being on the show at the same time as Rollins. He added that he would not be on the show this week but was 90 percent sure that he would be back next week. Last week, Punk had stayed away from WWE Backstage after it was announced that Triple H was going to be a guest on the show.

Watch CM Punk's advice for Seth Rollins: 'Stop tweeting'

CM Punks dislikes Hulk Hogan

Punk continued to express his disdain for Hulk Hogan. In an interview, he said that Rowdy Roddy Piper was his favourite wrestler. When the interviewer expressed surprise that he did not pick Hogan, Punk noted that he was never a fan of Hulk Hogan. Punk said that he had met Hogan and liked him even lesser after that. Punk once revealed in a podcast with Steve Austin that Hogan did not help him during the 15th Anniversary special of RAW in 2007.